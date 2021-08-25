Cost Reduction, Optimization: DNV Updates Floating Wind Turbine Standard

DNV has said it has updated its DNV-ST-0119 standard for floating wind turbine structures, to include "numerous technical improvements" that allow the industry to further optimize floating wind turbine structures while maintaining a sufficient level of safety.

"The main change is a completely revised section on floating stability. In addition, various clarifications and updates have been implemented throughout the standard. The improvements are based on industry feedback as well as DNV’s own gap analyses and experience from projects," the quality assurance and certification company said.

“With the need for decarbonization ever more urgent, floating wind has the potential to make a significant contribution. It could represent as much as 2% of global power supply by 2050, explains Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV. “Sharing of lessons learned in acknowledged industry standards, such as those from DNV, are crucial for establishing an efficient fabrication supply chain, increased affordability and scaling up of floating wind deployments.”

In December 2020, while the company was still called DNV GL, the firm said the floating wind industry was set for a 2000-fold increase in installed capacity by 2050, however, warning that more comprehensive industry standards and risk management is required for the technology to scale.

According to the December 2020 report by the company, the cost of floating wind will fall approximately 70% by 2050 (to a global average of 40 EUR per MWh.) and offer new opportunities to players in the offshore wind, oil & gas, and maritime industries as they shift their portfolios to become less dependent on fossil fuels.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kimon Argyriadis, Director for Floating Wind Certification at DNV said: "Reducing costs and at the same time increasing confidence remain the key issues for floating wind"

"Experience shows that certification against an acknowledged and up-to-date industry standard, is the most trusted way to deliver stakeholder confidence. It indicates that risks have been understood and minimized, ensuring quality and reliability of emerging floating wind projects.”

Inspired by the first full-scale turbine, Hywind Demo, DNV issued its first floating wind guideline in 2009. This was later developed into a full-fledged standard in collaboration with ten partners and issued in 2013, DNV said.

"The latest version of the standard, DNV-ST-0119, concentrates on clarifying certain issues and making the floating stability requirements more suited for floating wind. Both the service specification for certification of floating wind turbines, DNVGL-SE-0422 from 2018, which covers the development stages of floating wind concept towards farm deployment, and the 2020 published class rules, DNVGL-RU-OU-0512, refer to the standard for technical requirements," DNV said.