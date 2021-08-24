Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Kriegers Flak in Denmark, labeled Scandinavia's largest offshore wind farm, will be launched on September 6 at Geocenter Møns Klint by Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, according to Vattenfall, the wind farm operator.

"All 72 offshore wind turbines are in place to supply fossil-free power at Vattenfall's newest and to date largest offshore wind farm, Kriegers Flak. The park has a production capacity of 604 MW, corresponding to the annual consumption of approx. 600,000 Danish households," Vattenfall said.

"This makes Kriegers Flak Denmark's and Scandinavia’s largest offshore wind farm and increases Danish electricity production from wind turbines by about 16 percent," the company added.

"We are very proud of the contribution that Kriegers Flak brings to the wind energy production in Denmark and to the green transition. After a successful construction process, Kriegers Flak is now ready to provide green power to Danish homes and industry, and we look forward to His Royal Highness and the Minister coming to mark this great occasion with us," says Anna Borg, CEO of Vattenfall.

The offshore wind farm, which covers an area of 132 km2, features 72 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, at 8.4MW each. Each turbine has a total height of 188 meters and weighs up to 800 tons. The wind farm is located in the Baltic Sea, 15-40 kilometers off the Danish coast.

Offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul completed the installation of the wind turbines in June. Around 170 kilometers of subsea cables connect the offshore wind farm to the Danish grid.