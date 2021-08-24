Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Xodus, BSG Launch Project in U.S. to Bring Offshore Wind Jobs to Underrepresented Groups

August 24, 2021

Credit: phi771/AdobeStock
Credit: phi771/AdobeStock

UK-based energy consultancy Xodus is teaming up with Browning the Green Space (BGS) coalition to create a workforce program aiming to increase the participation of underrepresented populations in the offshore wind industry across Massachusetts, USA.

The workforce program, which has received $140,000 of funding from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, includes a targeted community and education engagement campaign directed at high schools and community colleges in disadvantaged communities.  

Target groups include people of color, indigenous people, women, students in vocational-technical education programs, and unemployed and low-income individuals.    

BGS is a voluntary coalition of leaders and organizations, primarily in the New England region, working to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in clean energy, with the goal of increasing the participation and leadership of underrepresented groups.

"The program will provide insight into the career opportunities that the nascent US offshore wind industry can offer through two streams, tailored to the different age groups and levels of involvement. High schools and community colleges in disadvantaged areas will be targeted through a community and education engagement campaign, delivering an overview of the offshore wind industry," Xodus said.

"Further to that, two distinct paid work experience routes of varying timescales will provide pathways to industry employment - internships lasting for 10 weeks and pre-apprenticeships lasting for six months," the company said.

Hillary Bright, US vice president for renewables at Xodus said: "This program can help show that this new sector is fairer for everyone across the country. We have a once-in-a-generation chance to get this right and show the offshore wind sector as an example in delivering good-paying, high quality jobs for those who have often been underrepresented across the country.  "

“It’s a socially monumental opportunity to engage in community-driven approaches to champion the need for diversity and inclusivity in the industry and initiatives like this one are crucial to fostering innovation. We want to build an inclusive workplace environment and see this replicated from others so it creates a fairer future for all.”

“In the development of the new US offshore wind industry, Massachusetts has a unique opportunity to build the industry and its associated workforce with a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion from the ground up”, added Kerry Bowie, BGS board president.  

“We are proud to be a part of this project to highlight and create viable pathways for people from underserved communities to thrive in this burgeoning industry. As local businesses and community leaders, our ability to understand, embrace and operate in our multicultural environment is critical to the long-term sustainability of US’ clean energy ambitions.”

According to a Massachusetts Clean Energy Center report on the workforce needs and economic impact of the emerging offshore wind industry, the deployment of 1,600MW of offshore wind is estimated to support between 2,300 and 3,100 jobs over the next ten years and generate a total economic impact between $678 to $805 million.


Energy People Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America Renewables Offshore jobs

Related Offshore News

File Photo: Shearwater

Minister Blasts Activists Protesting Against Offshore...
Illustration only - Hess' Stampede platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit. Hess

U.S. Oil Firms to Require from Workers to Get Vaccinated


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

One Dead, Five Missing as Fire Erupts on Pemex Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Worley Names New CFO

Worley Names New CFO

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine