Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Worker Injured During Lifeboat Winch Load Testing at Hebron Platform

August 24, 2021

Avalon Sea - Credit: Alan Smillie/MarineTraffic.com
Avalon Sea - Credit: Alan Smillie/MarineTraffic.com

An offshore worker got injured last Friday on the Avalon Sea offshore support vessel while supporting operations on ExxonMobil's Hebron platform in the Atlantic Ocean, offshore Canada.

He was injured while supporting activities associated with lifeboat winch load testing on the Hebron Platform, Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) said Monday, citing ExxonMobil Canada.

"Lifeboat #3 had been lowered to the deck of the Avalon Sea in preparation for the test.  When starting to hoist the test weight, a twist in the rigging was noted and an ‘all stop’ was called. While attempting to unhook the rigging and remove the twist, the line became tensioned due to vessel movements and when released the rigging made contact with a crew member’s face resulting in injuries requiring treatment," C-NLOPB said.

"The injured worker was transferred to the Hebron platform for treatment by the platform nurse and was then transferred by medevac to the Health Sciences Centre where they were treated and released," the province's petroleum regulator said,

"There was an immediate stand-down of load testing operations on the Avalon Sea after the incident, and the operator has commenced an investigation. The C-NLOPB is monitoring ExxonMobil’s investigation of the incident," C-NLOPB said.

The Hebron oil field is located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin 350 kilometers southeast of St. John's. Oil from the field is produced via a large concrete gravity-based platform.

Hebron platform - Credit: ExxonMobil/MarineTraffic.com

Energy Vessels Activity North America Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Santos)

Oil Search Says Merger with Santos Crucial to Growth Plans
Illustration only - Hess' Stampede platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit. Hess

U.S. Oil Firms to Require from Workers to Get Vaccinated


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

One Dead, Five Missing as Fire Erupts on Pemex Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Worley Names New CFO

Worley Names New CFO

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine