Offshore Worker Injured During Lifeboat Winch Load Testing at Hebron Platform

An offshore worker got injured last Friday on the Avalon Sea offshore support vessel while supporting operations on ExxonMobil's Hebron platform in the Atlantic Ocean, offshore Canada.

He was injured while supporting activities associated with lifeboat winch load testing on the Hebron Platform, Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) said Monday, citing ExxonMobil Canada.

"Lifeboat #3 had been lowered to the deck of the Avalon Sea in preparation for the test. When starting to hoist the test weight, a twist in the rigging was noted and an ‘all stop’ was called. While attempting to unhook the rigging and remove the twist, the line became tensioned due to vessel movements and when released the rigging made contact with a crew member’s face resulting in injuries requiring treatment," C-NLOPB said.

"The injured worker was transferred to the Hebron platform for treatment by the platform nurse and was then transferred by medevac to the Health Sciences Centre where they were treated and released," the province's petroleum regulator said,

"There was an immediate stand-down of load testing operations on the Avalon Sea after the incident, and the operator has commenced an investigation. The C-NLOPB is monitoring ExxonMobil’s investigation of the incident," C-NLOPB said.

The Hebron oil field is located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin 350 kilometers southeast of St. John's. Oil from the field is produced via a large concrete gravity-based platform.

Hebron platform - Credit: ExxonMobil/MarineTraffic.com