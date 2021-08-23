Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Report: Chevron Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Mandates

August 23, 2021

Oil major Chevron Corp has begun requiring some employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and is evaluating mandates throughout its entire workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Chevron is now requiring expatriate employees, workers traveling internationally, and employees on U.S.-flagged ships to receive vaccinations, WSJ reported citing company's spokesman Braden Reddall. (https://on.wsj.com/3B3cj4v)

The company will also require offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico and some onshore support staff to be vaccinated by Nov. 1, the report said, adding that the requirements cover thousands of employees.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, Chevron said it is postponing the full return of employees in California and Texas because of a resurgence in coronavirus cases related to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

