Activists Halt Oil Exports from Equinor's Norway Terminal

August 19, 2021

Sture terminal - Credit - Øyvind Hagen - Copyright: Equinor
Sture terminal - Credit - Øyvind Hagen - Copyright: Equinor

Crude oil loading at Equinor's Sture export terminal on Norway's west coast was interrupted on Thursday after activists from the Extinction Rebellion group breached the facility's safety zone, the company said.

Equinor halted the loading of the TS Bergen Aframax vessel, but other operations were not affected, a company spokesperson said.

Sture is a major export facility for crude, which arrives by pipeline from several offshore fields including Equinor's Oseberg, Lundin Energy's Edvard Grieg and Aker BP's Ivar Aasen, according to Equinor's website.

Activists entered the terminal's safety zone with a boat, and also blocked a road leading to the terminal.

"We decided to interrupt the loading, but the terminal operates as normal," Equinor spokesperson Eskil Eriksen said.

"We have notified the police and they are handling the situation," he added.

The TS Bergen's destination was Rotterdam, according to Eikon data.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Jan Harvey)

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Oil Companies Owe Nigerian State Agency $4 Billion, Minister Says

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Wood Secures First-ever UKEF-backed Energy Transition Loan

OFCO Buys Seven Offshore Support Vessels

