Fugro to Conduct Surveys Over Future Offshore Wind Farm Sites in Germany

August 18, 2021

Credit: Fugro
Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro has won a contract to carry out geophysical investigations for Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie (BSH)).

"The award is in line with the seismic survey work completed in 2020 and 2021 in cooperation with Fraunhofer IWES to build a basis for geological models of the offshore wind farm sites. The sites are due to be auctioned in the coming years and will play a significant role in Germany’s energy transition plan," Fugro said.

According to Fugro, the work under the contract is expected to kick off in April 2022. 

Fugro will perform the positioning and sub-bottom profiling recording and interpretation, and Fraunhofer IWES will focus on the seismic survey and interpretation. 

"The teams’ combined expertise, resources and dedicated survey vessels will ensure a safe and efficient survey and the timely delivery of Geo-data results to support BSH’s tight planning schedule. Fugro will also provide geotechnical data to the German government under a separate contract that will be integrated with the geophysical data, contributing reliable input for the future development of the renewable offshore sector in the German Bight," Fugro said.


