HYTORC's J-Washer Wins OTC 2021 Award

August 17, 2021

Credit: HYTORC
HYTORC, a manufacturer of industrial bolting systems, has received a Spotlight on New Technology Small Business Award at the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas. The company won the award for its HYTORC J-Washer. 

"The J-Washer takes the HYTORC Reaction Washer to an entirely new level by adding a locking feature that minimizes loosening to keep bolts tight under dynamic loads. With the strategic placement of a knurled ridge band on the flat, nut-side surface, the new reaction washer prevents loosening of pre-loaded fasteners, even in high-vibration applications," HYTORC said.

The J-Washer is suitable for use in applications with dynamic loads and high vibrations where bolt loosening is a concern. These applications include joints with cyclic transverse loads that can overcome the frictional forces of the preloaded joint. 

"The J-Washer brings benefits to the bolted joints of steel structures such as, bridges, signage and railways, mobile equipment including cranes, transportation vehicles, earth-moving equipment, and industrial applications, including rotating machinery, wind turbine, power plant, petrochemical and aerospace applications. The J-Washer provides unmatched technology for anti-loosening, safety, and efficiency," the company said.

“Our customers have praised the innovative J-Washer and how it has set a new standard in fastening and maintaining tightness, but we are excited to see such recognition from the offshore energy industry,” HYTORC President Eric P. Junkers said.

