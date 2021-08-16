Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Nets 3-year IRM Deal with Petrobras

August 16, 2021

Credit: Fugro
Brazilian oil company Petrobras has awarded Fugro a three-year contract for subsea inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM) services in Brazil.

The contract is set to start in the fourth quarter of Q4 2021.

Fugro will deploy the Fugro Aquarius vessel using two Fugro-built 3000 m work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The award follows the successful completion of a previous 4-year contract for similar services aboard the same vessel, Fugro said.

"During the previous contract, Fugro accomplished more than 20,000 hours of successful ROV operations for Petrobras, helping to unlock insights from Geo-data about the condition of existing assets and the surrounding environment for safe and efficient oil and gas operations," Fugro said.

 

Offshore Energy South America Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

