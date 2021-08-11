Borr Drilling Secures More Work for Jack-up Rig in Malaysia

Oslo-listed drilling firm Borr Drilling has secured a Letter of Award for its jack-up drilling rig "Gunnlod" from an undisclosed operator in Malaysia.

The drilling campaign is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract with an approximate duration of 105 days.

"This LOA, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, will maintain the rig contracted over the monsoon season in South East Asia and into Q1 2022 when additional employment opportunities should be available for the rig," Borr Drilling said. It did not share the day rate details.

The rig, of the PPL Pacific Class 400 design, is currently in Malaysia, on a contract with Thai PTTEP, which is set to expire in September. The jack-up rig was built in 2018.



