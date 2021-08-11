Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Secures More Work for Jack-up Rig in Malaysia

August 11, 2021

Illustration only - Credit: Xmentoys/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit: Xmentoys/AdobeStock

Oslo-listed drilling firm Borr Drilling has secured a Letter of Award for its jack-up drilling rig "Gunnlod" from an undisclosed operator in Malaysia. 

The drilling campaign is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract with an approximate duration of 105 days.

"This LOA, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, will maintain the rig contracted over the monsoon season in South East Asia and into Q1 2022 when additional employment opportunities should be available for the rig," Borr Drilling said. It did not share the day rate details.

The rig, of the PPL Pacific Class 400 design, is currently in Malaysia, on a contract with Thai PTTEP, which is set to expire in September. The jack-up rig was built in 2018.


Drilling Activity Asia Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Aker BP

Aker BP Installs Hod Platform
File map - Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex to Delay FID for Abadi LNG Project


Trending Offshore News

File map - Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex to Delay FID for Abadi LNG Project
Energy
Image courtesy China Classification Society

'World Largest' Offshore Converter Station Debuts in China
Offshore Wind

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Irish Floating Wind Tech Firm Attracts $4M in Funding

Irish Floating Wind Tech Firm Attracts $4M in Funding

First Jackets for 1.1GW Seagreen Wind Farm Arrive in Scotland

First Jackets for 1.1GW Seagreen Wind Farm Arrive in Scotland

U.S. Interior Secretary, CEQ Chair Visit California to Discuss Floating Offshore Wind

U.S. Interior Secretary, CEQ Chair Visit California to Discuss Floating Offshore Wind

LS Cable & System to Buy 'Largest' Cable Laying Barge in South Korea

LS Cable & System to Buy 'Largest' Cable Laying Barge in South Korea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine