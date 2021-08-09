Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
C-Innovation Snags Multi-Year RLWI Contract

August 9, 2021

C-Innovation, LLC (C-I) won a multiyear contract for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) services with a major operator in the Gulf of Mexico.
The contract is for the provision of RLWI services onboard the M/V Island Venture, C-I’s flagship intervention vessel commissioned in 2017. The 160m, DP3 vessel is suited to perform deepwater riserless interventions in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to perform intervention activities on eight to ten wells per year including wireline and stimulations.

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

Gulf of Mexico: Gate Energy Nets Whale Project Award with Shell

Chevron taps Baker Hughes for Jansz-Io Subsea Compression Manifold

