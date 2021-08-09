C-Innovation Snags Multi-Year RLWI Contract

C-Innovation, LLC (C-I) won a multiyear contract for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) services with a major operator in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is for the provision of RLWI services onboard the M/V Island Venture, C-I’s flagship intervention vessel commissioned in 2017. The 160m, DP3 vessel is suited to perform deepwater riserless interventions in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to perform intervention activities on eight to ten wells per year including wireline and stimulations.