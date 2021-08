Xodus won a deal for the conceptual engineering design contract for Petronos' first complete Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, offshore Malaysia.

The Kasawari CCS project, off the coast of Sarawak, will comprise the capture and processing of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the sour gas field development, which will then be injected in a depleted gas field. This project is a key element of PETRONAS’ aspiration of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.