Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saudi Aramco Q2 Profit Soars Nearly 300% to $25.5B

August 9, 2021

The Manifa field is designed to produce Arabian Heavy crude oil, sour gas, and hydrocarbon condensate. Photo courtesy Aramco
The Manifa field is designed to produce Arabian Heavy crude oil, sour gas, and hydrocarbon condensate. Photo courtesy Aramco

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand.

Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic activity in key markets.  Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.

Exxon Mobil last month said its net income for the second quarter came in at $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, compared with a loss of $1.08 billion, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Royal Dutch Shell reported its highest quarterly profit in more than two years, with adjusted earnings at $5.53 billion, compared with earnings of $638 million a year earlier.

Oil prices, boosted by output cuts made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, closed at $70.70 a barrel on Friday and has gained over 35% since the start of the year.

"Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

Aramco's net profit rose to $25.46B for the quarter to June 30 from $6.5B a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $23.2 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts.

Aramco's CEO told an earnings call that global oil demand was expected to hit 99 million barrels a day by the end of the year and 100 million barrels next year, Aramco is still working to increase its own capacity to 13 million barrels day, Nasser said, reiterating a plan announced last year.

(Reuters)

Industry News Saudi Arabia Financials

Related Offshore News

WER's forecast identifies a demand of more than 35 optimal WTIVs and foundation vessels are required to meet international turbine and foundation installation demand through 2030 amounting to over $10 billion of capex. The Chinese market demand will be met with around 25 additional WTIVs and foundation vessels for close to $4 billion of capex. Photo © Zacharias/AdobeStock

Shipbuilding: International WTIV Market Represents a $14B...
(Photo: Seajacks)

Eneti to Acquire Seajacks


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy China Classification Society

'World Largest' Offshore Converter Station Debuts in China
Offshore Wind
WER's forecast identifies a demand of more than 35 optimal WTIVs and foundation vessels are required to meet international turbine and foundation installation demand through 2030 amounting to over $10 billion of capex. The Chinese market demand will be met with around 25 additional WTIVs and foundation vessels for close to $4 billion of capex. Photo © Zacharias/AdobeStock

Shipbuilding: International WTIV Market Represents a $14B...
Contracts

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

Gulf of Mexico: Gate Energy Nets Whale Project Award with Shell

Gulf of Mexico: Gate Energy Nets Whale Project Award with Shell

Chevron taps Baker Hughes for Jansz-Io Subsea Compression Manifold

Chevron taps Baker Hughes for Jansz-Io Subsea Compression Manifold

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine