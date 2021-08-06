ESVAGT to Convert Two PSVs to Battery-hybrid ERRVs

ESVAGT and Ulstein have entered into a contract for the conversion of two platform supply vessels (PSV) to hybrid battery-powered emergency response rescue vessels (ERRV).

The two PX121 design PSVs Hermit Fighter and Hermit Prosper, designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, originally built at Ulstein Verft and delivered in 2012, will return to the Norwegian shipyard for a six-week stay to undergo conversion to ERRVs and battery power. The engineering work at Ulstein has commenced, and the vessels will arrive at the shipyard in October 2021.

The green transformation to hybrid propulsion will be conducted by Ulstein Power & Control. The final installation and commissioning of the hybrid system will be done during spring 2022 and in line with the vessels’ operational schedule.

“These upgrades will reduce fuel consumption and emissions and prolong the lifetime of the diesel engines,” said Rolf Ottar Rovde, sales manager at Ulstein Power & Control. “Ulstein Power & Control delivered the power and automation solutions to the vessels as newbuilds. Our delivery now includes the power and automation system for the battery package, frequency converter, drives and switchboard reconstruction as well as installation and commissioning.”

The full scope of work by Ulstein includes project management, procurement, engineering, production and power and control deliveries. A battery deck house with grid support unit for hybrid power will be prepared, the methanol tanks will be rebuilt to carry liquids under the OSV Chemical Code, and on the main deck new prefabricated deck houses will be installed accommodating rescue zones, and new ESVAGT type fast rescue boats.