Magseis Fairfield to Conduct North Sea OBN Survey

August 3, 2021

Marine seismic survey firm Magseis Fairfield said it has been awarded a multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the North Sea.

The survey, which is expected to require approximately two months to complete starting from the third quarter of 2021, will be performed using the company's Z700 technology.

Magseis Fairfield said it has a right of first offer to provide OBN acquisition services to the multi-client company with respect to future surveys undertaken by them in 2022 that adjoin this 2021 survey, subject to certain conditions.

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO, said, “I am very pleased that the close collaboration with the repeat client has resulted in this award. This award provides the additional utilization we were targeting for the Z700 technology in Q3 this year.”

