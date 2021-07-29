Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siem Offshore's Anchor Handler Secures Charter Extension in Australia

July 29, 2021

Siepm Topaz - Credit: Steve Watkins/MarineTraffic.com
Siepm Topaz - Credit: Steve Watkins/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has been awarded a six-month extension for the AHTS Siem Topaz in Australia. 

Siem Offshore shared the news on Wednesday, without disclosing the identity of the client.

The Siem Topaz is a low emission anchor handler that is suitable for anchor handling, deep water inspection, and construction work. It was built by Kleven in Norway in 2010.

Siem Offshore said that the contract extension secured utilization for the 91-meter vessel until February 2022. 

According to AIS data by MarineTraffic, the vessel is currently at anchor at Geelong, Australia.

Vessels Offshore Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Maersk Valiant drillship - Credit: Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies, Apache Find More Oil Offshore Suriname
An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field


Trending Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field
Production
Illustration - Copyright SBM Offshore

FPSO Giant SBM Offshore Wins Seabed Rights for UK Floating...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Siem Offshore's Anchor Handler Secures Charter Extension in Australia

Siem Offshore's Anchor Handler Secures Charter Extension in Australia

U.S. Looking at Ways to Compensate Fishing Industry for Offshore Wind Impacts

U.S. Looking at Ways to Compensate Fishing Industry for Offshore Wind Impacts

Wärtsilä Engines, Thrusters for OHT's Offshore Wind Jack-up Rig

Wärtsilä Engines, Thrusters for OHT's Offshore Wind Jack-up Rig

TotalEnergies, Apache Find More Oil Offshore Suriname

TotalEnergies, Apache Find More Oil Offshore Suriname

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine