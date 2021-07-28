ICR Targets Guyanese Offshore Market. Partners with Panthera

ICR Integrity (ICR), an industrial maintenance and integrity company, has partnered up with Guyana-based Panthera Solutions (Panthera) to deliver its Technowrap and Quickflange technologies and other solutions and the booming oil and gas market in the region.

Panthera provides fabric maintenance and deck services to offshore energy companies and their suppliers and employs a local Guyanese workforce.

The company has recently invested in training in scaffolding, NDT, rope access, coating, and blasting and, now with ICR, composite wrapping and weldless flange repair and maintenance.

"With several recent huge offshore oil discoveries in Guyanese waters, the team is ready and able to meet contract demands," ICR said.

U.S. oil major has put Guyana on the global offshore oil and gas exploration map with a string of oil finds in the country's giant Stabroek block.

Earlier this year, Exxon said it had discovered more than 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels discovered in the block in total over the past few years.