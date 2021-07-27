Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Higher Oil Prices, Lower Spending Boost Wintershall Dea's 2Q Result

July 27, 2021

File photo: Wintershall Dea
File photo: Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea posted strong second-quarter 2021 earnings as it benefited from firmer oil prices and reduced spending, its earnings report showed on Tuesday.

The company, owned jointly by BASF and Russia's LetterOne, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX), a standard oil industry measure, of 636 million euros ($750.10 million) in the three months, up 140% year-on-year.

Adjusted net income of 168 million euros was up 93% from the same 2020 period.

Brent oil prices have fallen to just under $75 from a peak of $77 a barrel in early July, which were the highest since 2018.

Chief Executive Mario Mehren said of the second quarter; "(It) has stabilized our credit ratings and gives us significant flexibility to follow our strategic objectives."

Wintershall Dea's planned stock market listing was put on hold last month with BASF saying the market was underestimating the value of oil and gas companies.

Capital expenditure fell 37% to 223 million euros and is on track to achieve full year guidance of 1-1.1 billion euros.

Wintershall Dea's production outlook for the full year is now for 630-640 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe/day) after its second-quarter production was 1% up year-on-year.

Wintershall in the second quarter released another 100 million euros in dividend to shareholders, completing payment of a total 600 million this year after suspending its 2020 dividend.

The company, which produces gas and oil in 13 countries, was helped by a new discovery in Norway close to existing infrastructure.

Its core regions are Russia, Argentina, North Africa, and the Middle East.

 ($1 = 0.8479 euros) 

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers)

Energy Activity Finance Industry News Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Sembcorp Marine

Photo: Sembcorp Marine Delivers Offshore Facilities for...
Photo Credit: Screenshot from CGTN Video

VIDEO: Jack-up Unit Tilts Off China. Four Missing


Trending Offshore News

Photo Credit: Screenshot from CGTN Video

VIDEO: Jack-up Unit Tilts Off China. Four Missing
Activity
File Photo: Keppel

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO...
Production

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Dutch Court Rules Against Dos Santos in Oil Asset Case

Dutch Court Rules Against Dos Santos in Oil Asset Case

Wellesley, Equinor Swap Offshore Assets in Norway

Wellesley, Equinor Swap Offshore Assets in Norway

HFW Helps Shanghai Shipyard in $170M Drillship Case Dispute

HFW Helps Shanghai Shipyard in $170M Drillship Case Dispute

Wintershall Dea: Europe Needs More Gas from All Sources

Wintershall Dea: Europe Needs More Gas from All Sources

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine