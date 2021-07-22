Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Nets Offshore Rig Work in Mexico

July 22, 2021

Image for Illustration - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock
Image for Illustration - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling received a Letter of Award for one of its jack-up rigs from an unnamed international oil company for additional work in Mexico. 

"The program is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022 for a duration of approximately 150 days, adding revenues of USD 15.7 million," Borr said in a brief statement. It did not say who the client was.

Borr's has five jack-up rigs in Mexico, working for joint ventures which are jointly owned with its Mexican partner providing integrated well services for Pemex, the country's national oil company. 

These services started in May 2019 and have provided Pemex with an incremental production of approximately 125,000 barrels of oil per day from 21 wells drilled till mid-June 2020.

Borr, via its integrated well services joint ventures, recently received a request for an extension of this program, which is expected to employ the five Borr Drilling rigs until the end of 2022. The rigs have an average dayrate of $94,000.

In an investor presentation released earlier this month, Borr Drilling said it had 13 active rigs, 10 rigs available, and five rigs under construction.  

Energy Activity Rigs Drilling

Related Offshore News

Equinor’s Hywind Scotland became the world’s first floating wind farm in 2017. Øyvind Gravås/Woldcam via Equinor

California is Planning Floating Wind Farms to Boost its...
Tolmount platform with drilling rig and a standby vessel - Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Delays North Sea Field Start-Up as Platform...


Trending Offshore News

© Elnur/AdobeStock

Buyers Reportedly Line-up for a Crack at Seadrill
Energy
File Photo: Halliburton

Halliburton Says Oil Industry in Early stages of a...
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine