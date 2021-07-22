Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS, PGS, WesternGeco in 6,400 sq km Seismic Survey Offshore Malaysia

July 22, 2021

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

Offshore seismic data and services trio TGS, PGS, and Schlumberger's WesternGeco, have secured pre-funding for a 6,400 square kilometer multi-client 3D survey starting in October in the Sarawak Basin, offshore Malaysia.

The survey is the first phase of a multi-year contract awarded by the Malaysian national oil firm Petronas in 2020 through competitive bidding to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometers of multi-client 3D data over a 5-year period in the Basin. 

The first phase of the survey will be acquired by PGS' Ramform Sovereign vessel using multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology and is expected to take approximately 4 months.

The survey area covers acreage included in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 and fast-track results will be delivered in time for block evaluation, the companies said.

Future acquisition phases are subject to securing sufficient pre-funding. 

Nathan Oliver, Executive Vice President, Sales & Services at PGS said, "We are very pleased to commence the first phase of MultiClient acquisition in the Sarawak basin. By combining the Ramform vessel and our multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology, the energy industry will get access to high-quality seismic data to explore this prolific hydrocarbon basin." 

Will Ashby, Executive Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, commented, "Through working closely with our clients and consortium partners, we were able to develop this important project which builds upon recent exploration success in the area. This project will support the upcoming bid round offshore Sarawak and will spearhead the next wave of exploration in this region."

Vessel Offshore Geoscience

Piper Alpha, is It an 'If' or a 'When' It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an 'If' or a 'When' It Happens Again?

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

