Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Santos Sees Revenue Jump, Raises Output Forecast

July 22, 2021

Illustration - Santos' Bayu Undan field in Timor Sea - Credit: ConocoPhillips Australia (File Photo)
Illustration - Santos' Bayu Undan field in Timor Sea - Credit: ConocoPhillips Australia (File Photo)

Australia's Santos Ltd increased the lower end of its annual production outlook on Thursday and reported a 37% jump in second-quarter revenue, helped by higher prices and increased demand for natural gas.

The country's second-largest independent gas producer now expects to produce between 87 and 91 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2021, higher than its previous forecast of 84-91 mmboe.

The company's production rose to 22.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) for the three months ending June 30, higher than the 20.6 mmboe produced last year.

Prices for natural gas were at multi-year highs as of June-end, bolstered by increased stocking and high temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, which led to increased demand for power generation.

The average sales price that Santos got for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) during the June quarter rose to $7.52 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), compared with $6.12 per mmBtu during the sequentially previous quarter.

The company's quarterly sales revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $785 million a year earlier.

Santos said it now expects annual sales volume to be between 100 mmboe and 105 mmboe, compared with its previous forecast of 98-105 mmboe. 

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Energy Activity Production Australia/NZ People and Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit; Blue Planet Studio/AdobeStock

Solar Firm Sues U.S. Interior Department Over Offshore...
Sunseap's previous floating solar project - Credit: Sunseap

World's Largest: Sunseap to Build $2B Floating Solar Farm...


Trending Offshore News

© Elnur/AdobeStock

Buyers Reportedly Line-up for a Crack at Seadrill
Energy
File Photo: Halliburton

Halliburton Says Oil Industry in Early stages of a...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine