Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's June Oil Output Below Expectations

July 21, 2021

Oil platform in Norway - Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
Oil platform in Norway - Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Norway's oil production lagged official expectations in June, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Wednesday.

NPD cited technical problems and maintenance outages as reasons for the lower-than-expected production.

Natural gas production also underperformed predictions last month.

Crude oil output rose to 1.674 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 1.654 bpd in May, was fell short of the 1.736 million bpd which the NPD had forecast.

Norway's output of natural gas in June totaled 7.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), below the NPD's forecast of 8.55 bcm. 

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Activity Production Europe

Related Offshore News

Equinor’s Hywind Scotland became the world’s first floating wind farm in 2017. Øyvind Gravås/Woldcam via Equinor

California is Planning Floating Wind Farms to Boost its...
Joe Biden - Credit: Gage Skidmore CC BY-SA 2.0

Biden's Clean Energy Plan Critical to Revive Industry That...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: BP

BP, EnBW to Invest Billions if Bid for Scottish Offshore...
Offshore Wind
Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped

500 Local Jobs: Vineyard Wind Signs Labor Union Deal for...
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Manor to Build Offshore Wind Service Vessel for Mainprize

Manor to Build Offshore Wind Service Vessel for Mainprize

Baker Hughes Earnings Hit by Restructuring charges

Baker Hughes Earnings Hit by Restructuring charges

Svitzer Nets 10-Year Deal for Towing Services at Offshore LNG Terminal in the Philippines

Svitzer Nets 10-Year Deal for Towing Services at Offshore LNG Terminal in the Philippines

Neptune Energy Hires Fugro for Cygnus Subsea Work

Neptune Energy Hires Fugro for Cygnus Subsea Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine