Norway's June Oil Output Below Expectations

Norway's oil production lagged official expectations in June, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Wednesday.

NPD cited technical problems and maintenance outages as reasons for the lower-than-expected production.

Natural gas production also underperformed predictions last month.

Crude oil output rose to 1.674 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 1.654 bpd in May, was fell short of the 1.736 million bpd which the NPD had forecast.

Norway's output of natural gas in June totaled 7.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), below the NPD's forecast of 8.55 bcm.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Jason Neely)