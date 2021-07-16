Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Neptune Energy Deploys Gaming Tech at Norwegian Wells to Boost Output, Cuts Costs

July 16, 2021

Neptune's Gjoa platform in Norway - Credit: Neptune Energy
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy’s said this week it has digitalized its subsea wells in Norway using an innovative 3D gaming tech-based data visualization platform to enhance drilling and production efficiency, and reduce time and costs.

The new digital twins of Neptune’s wells were developed in collaboration with InformatiQ, an oil and gas data visualization specialist that combines infrastructure, wells, and geology data to create detailed 3D models.

InformatiQ's GeologiQ cloud-based software combined raw E&P data in 3D and 2D environments and used 3D gaming technology to enable Neptune’s drilling and wells teams to visualize both historical and live data to improve well design and incorporate learnings in future operations, Neptune Energy said.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Drilling & Wells for Norway, Thor Andre Løvoll, said: “By digitalizing all subsea wells within our Norwegian portfolio we have greatly improved our ability to plan interventions, monitor drilling and production operations in real-time and gain better understanding of the wells’ history.

As previously reported, in its digitalization path, Neptune has recently created digital twins of several of its operated platforms in the Norwegian, UK, and Dutch sectors of the North Sea, enabling offshore site inspections and maintenance planning to be carried out from shore.

