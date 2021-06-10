Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy: Tech Built for Astronauts to Reduce Need for Offshore Travel

June 10, 2021

Credit: Neptune Energy
Credit: Neptune Energy
Credit: Neptune Energy
Credit: Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has completed a virtual reality pilot on its Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea, enabling teams to make highly realistic virtual visits to the facility. 

The technology, developed by PaleBlue and used to train astronauts traveling to the International Space Station, will reduce the need for offshore travel, lower costs and associated emissions and support safe operations. 

It is the first time PaleBlue’s technology has been applied to an offshore installation. Using a VR headset, offshore workers interact with an ultra-realistic 3D model of the Gjøa platform from onshore, Neptune Energy said.

Martin Borthne, Director of Operations for Neptune Energy in Norway said: “The new Virtual Reality solution allows employees and contractors to build up knowledge and awareness of the complex multi-level facility without the need to travel. Planning work operations will be safer and more efficient.

“The initiative will together with other projects see an estimated reduction of 30 offshore trips per year. We expect this to grow in the years ahead as digitalization further enhances collaboration over distance, bringing immediate access to expertise and enabling preparation of activities to be carried out from onshore.”

As a first step, Neptune Energy will use the technology for familiarisation and safety training, but the scope will be expanded to other complex operational activities such as simulations related to HSE events or to better understand how platform modifications will appear before they have been carried out. In addition, expansion to a multi-user function will enable offshore personnel to meet onshore personnel in the virtual world., the company said.

Egil Thomas Andersen, Account Director at PaleBlue, said: “The restrictions and all the consequences of COVID-19 have introduced challenges to operations for many companies. By doing the familiarisation training in a virtual  world, even from home, companies can overcome traveling restrictions, save time, costs and emissions, and will be 100% prepared with crucial knowledge of the facility when they physically arrive offshore.”


Technology Energy Offshore Energy Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit:Fokke/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Could Produce Affordable Hydrogen by 2035 ,...
© Fokke / Adobe Stock

US Explores Wind Energy Potential in Gulf of Mexico


Trending Offshore News

David Dickson (File Photo: McDermott)

McDermott CEO David Dickson Resigns. Interim CEO Named
Energy
Stena DrillMAX - Credit: Michael Turner Meredith/MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Finds More Oil in Stabroek Block Offshore...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Wood Chairman Franklin Joins Kosmos Energy Board

Wood Chairman Franklin Joins Kosmos Energy Board

Neptune Energy: Tech Built for Astronauts to Reduce Need for Offshore Travel

Neptune Energy: Tech Built for Astronauts to Reduce Need for Offshore Travel

Equinor Drills Two Dry Wells in North Sea, Off Norway

Equinor Drills Two Dry Wells in North Sea, Off Norway

Harbour Energy Charters Two Solstad PSVs

Harbour Energy Charters Two Solstad PSVs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine