PULS Power Launches 480W DIN-Rail Power Supply for Marine Applications

July 15, 2021

Credit: PULS Power
Credit: PULS Power

PULS Power, the manufacturer of DIN-Rail power supplies, said Thursday it had launched its 24V, 20A DIN-Rail power supply CP20.245-R2, developed for on- and offshore use in the marine and offshore process industries. 

"The marine-compliant power supply meets the high requirements of EMC class B without additional external filters and can be used directly in bridge and deck applications," Pulse Power said.

"The CP20.245-R2 has optimal electronic and mechanical design for the harsh environmental conditions found at sea and onshore," PULS Power said, adding that the device provides full output power of 480W even with fluctuating ambient temperatures between -40°C and + 60°C.

The approval package for the system includes Marine DNV, Marine ABS and ATEX, PULS Power said.

"The high efficiency of 95.2% ensures low power losses and little waste heat. In addition, the 20% power reserve from the basic version is maintained. The compact product with a width of only 48mm has been retained despite the additional, application-specific features. For remote status monitoring two relay contacts for DC-OK and alarm signals are provided," the company said.

All CP20 versions share the same housing with dimensions of 48x124x127mm (WxHxD), PULS Power said.


