Subsea 7 Bags Sizeable Middle East Contract

Subsea equipment and installation firm Subsea 7 said Wednesday it had secured a sizeable contract in the Middle East. Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

The scope of work, for an unnamed client, includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of various subsea pipelines totaling approximately 40 kilometers, with associated crossing structures and two composite power and fiber optic cables.

Engineering and procurement will start immediately at Subsea 7’s office in Singapore. Operations will be led by Subsea 7’s office in the Middle East with offshore activities scheduled to begin in 2023.

"No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations," Subsea 7 said.

Subsea 7 did not say which vessel would be used for the pipelaying works. The company used the photo of its Seven Borealis pipelayer to illustrate its contract announcement, though.