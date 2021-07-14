Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: OMV Wraps North Sea Well Drilling

July 14, 2021

Maersk Integrator / Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Integrator / Credit: Maersk Drilling

Austrian oil and gas company OMV has completed the drilling of the wildcat well 1/3-13 in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Using Maersk Drilling's Maersk Integrator jack-up rig, OMV Norge, a subsidiary of OMV, drilled the well near the 1/3-11 (Ipswich) oil find, made in 2008, about 6 kilometers south of the Oselvar field in the Norwegian southern North Sea and 300 kilometers southwest of Stavanger.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Tor Formation from the Late Cretaceous Age.

Well 1/3-13 was drilled about 100 meters into water-bearing chalk in the Tor Formation, with good to very good porosity, but low permeability, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said this week.

The well also encountered a 3-meter thick petroleum-bearing layer in the Ekofisk Formation from the Palaeocene, which is probably residual oil.

The well-encountered oil in an 8-meter thick sandstone layer in the Forties Formation and a total of 3 meters of sandstone in the Andrew Formation, both from the Palaeocene Age. The oil/water contact was not proven.

The sandstones are of moderate to very good reservoir quality, the NPD said.

More studies needed

According to the Norwegian oil and gas industry regulator, more detailed studies will be required to determine the potential connection between the proven resources in the Forties and Andrew Formations in 1/3-13 and the 1/3-11 (Ipswich) oil discovery.

The well was not formation tested, but data acquisition has been carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 970. The licence was awarded in APA2018.

The well 1/3-13 was drilled to a vertical depth of 3285 meters below sea level and was terminated in the upper part of the Tor Formation.

Water depth at the site is 71 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Maersk Integrator drilling rig will now move drill the development well 16/1-D-13 on the Ivar Aasen field in the North Sea, where Aker BP is the operator.

Credit: NPD

Activity Rigs Shallow Water Drilling Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: CGG

Chinese Seismic Giant Buys 18,000 Seabed Nodes from Sercel
Zennor's Assets Map - Credit: Zennor

NEO Energy Completes Acquisition of Zennor Petroleum


Trending Offshore News

Suriname, the Next Offshore Oil Hot Spot?
Caribbean
Shearwater platform - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell

Twenty Test Positive for Covid-19 on Shell's North Sea...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

By the Numbers: Offshore Africa

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Equinor, Ardyne Extend Offshore Well Decommissioning Tech Partnership

Equinor, Ardyne Extend Offshore Well Decommissioning Tech Partnership

Siem Offshore Names New CFO

Siem Offshore Names New CFO

BP, EnBW Reveal Irish Sea Wind Farms' Names

BP, EnBW Reveal Irish Sea Wind Farms' Names

Norway: OMV Wraps North Sea Well Drilling

Norway: OMV Wraps North Sea Well Drilling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine