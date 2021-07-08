Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Danos Secures Construction Work in Gulf of Mexico

July 8, 2021

Credit: Danos

U.S. oilfield services provider Danos has won a contract with an unnamed  Gulf of Mexico operator for construction operations on two shelf assets, located approximately 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Work for the contract is expected to last through the end of 2021.

Danos said that 26 of its personnel have been employed for the project, working on a 14-day on, 14-day off rotation schedule. The work under the agreement started in May, but Danos share the news of it on Thursday.

According to Danos, the company's crews will provide general maintenance and repairs necessary to sustain the harsh environment the Gulf of Mexico presents.

“Danos is pleased to work with a valued customer in this capacity, and we look forward to continuing to provide excellent service for our partners,” said CEO Paul Danos, without sharing the identity of the client.

"We are encouraged by the recent uptick in industry activity and excited about the future of offshore energy," he said.
Danos has approximately 230 employees on its construction team, 10% of its total employee base. 

The company offers services such as offshore construction in addition to automation, coatings, fabrication, instrumentation and electrical, intelligent integrated materials solutions, mechanical maintenance, production workforce, project management, regulatory compliance, scaffolding and rope access, shore base, and logistics, specialized consultants, and valve wellhead.

