Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Island Offshore Vessel Hired for Floating Wind Gig

July 7, 2021

Credit; Equinor
Credit; Equinor

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Island Offshore, known for its offshore oil and gas services, has now won a contract in the floating wind space, which is still kind of related to oil and gas.

Namely, Island Offshore said Tuesday that the Norwegian energy giant Equinor had awarded it a contract for service operation vessel (SOV) services for the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm project in Norway. 

The 88 MW Hywind Tampen, which will be the world's largest floating wind farm once built, will serve as the power source for five of Equinor's offshore oil and gas platforms in Norway, Snorre A, and B, and Gullfaks A, B, and C.

As part of the contract with Equinor, Island Offshore will provide the Walk to Work (W2W) vessel Island Diligence, with the start-up expected during the second quarter of 2022. The contract has a firm period of 4 months plus options to extend. 

"Island Offshore is pleased to once more have been trusted by Equinor, and especially for one of the first projects regarding floating wind turbines," Island Offshore said.

Photo: Gunder Tande Sandersen via Island Offshore

Vessels Renewables Renewable Energy Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped

Boost to Green Energy Investment Could Create 10 Million...
Credit: bluebay2014/AdobeStock

Oil Price Heads to Three-year High after OPEC+ Fails to...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Tech Files: Mooring Systems, Anchor Handling & Station Keeping

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Ørsted Files Bid to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Marlyand

Ørsted Files Bid to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Marlyand

Solstad Secures Contracts for Several PSVs, Anchor Handlers

Solstad Secures Contracts for Several PSVs, Anchor Handlers

Norway Sets Aside $1.16B for Green Energy Investments in Developing Nations

Norway Sets Aside $1.16B for Green Energy Investments in Developing Nations

UK: Oil and Gas Decom Costs Drop, But end-2022 Target Could be Missed

UK: Oil and Gas Decom Costs Drop, But end-2022 Target Could be Missed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine