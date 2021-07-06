Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni Makes 'Significant' Oil Find Offshore Ghana. Eyes Tie-in to Nearby FPSO

July 6, 2021

Saipem 10000 - Credit: MarineTraffic.com
Saipem 10000 - Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Italian oil giant Eni said Tuesday it had made a significant oil discovery on the Eban exploration prospect in CTP Block 4, offshore Ghana.

The Eban - 1X well is the second well drilled in CTP Block 4, following the Akoma discovery. Preliminary estimates place the potential of the Eban–Akoma complex between 500 and 700 Mboe in place, Eni said.

The Eban - 1X well is located approximately 50 kilometers off the coast and about 8 kilometers Northwest of Sankofa Hub, where the John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO is located. It was drilled by the Saipem 10000 drillship in a water depth of 545 meters and reached a total depth of 4179 meters (measured depth). 

According to Eni, Eban - 1X proved a single light oil column of approximately 80m in a thick sandstone reservoir interval of Cenomanian age with hydrocarbons encountered down to 3949m (true vertical depth).

"The acquired pressure and fluid data (oil density and Gas-to-Oil Ratio) and reservoir properties are consistent with the previous discovery of Akoma and nearby Sankofa field. The production testing data show a well deliverability potential estimated at 5000 bopd, similar to the wells already in production from Sankofa field," Eni said.

Tie-in to John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO

"The estimated hydrocarbon in place between the Sankofa field and the Eban-Akoma complex is now in excess of 1.1 Bboe and further oil in place upside could be confirmed with an additional appraisal well," Eni added.

Due to its proximity to existing infrastructures, the new discovery can be fast-tracked to production with a subsea tie-in to the John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO, with the aim to extend its production plateau and increase production, Eni added.

The Joint Venture of CTP Block 4 is operated by Eni (42.469%), on behalf of partners Vitol (33.975%), GNPC (10%), Woodfields (9,556%), GNPC Explorco (4,00%).

