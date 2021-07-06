Strategic Marine Delivers Centus Nine Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

Singapore's Strategic Marine has delivered a 42-meter Fast Crew Boat (FCB) for Centus Marine Sdn Bhd.

The handover ceremony for the first of a pair of FCB's took place on June 24, 2021 at Strategic Marine’s Singapore shipyard.

The vessel, named Centus Nine, is the ninth vessel built by Strategic Marine to enter Centus Marine’s fleet. The second vessel is a sistership that will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to Strategic Marine, Centus Nine completed sea trials in June, when, in the presence of an independent surveyor, a achieved a service speed in excess of 30 knots and a top speed in excess of 31 knots in sea state 2 conditions.

The new FCB is propelled by three Cummins KTA50 engines.

According to Strategic Marine, the crew accommodation area features 12 berths in seven cabins while the main deck lounge can accommodate up to 100 personnel in spacious business class recliner seats. The vessel also offers dedicated luggage racks, a large, incorporated deck storage and wide walkways to facilitate crew transfer in demanding offshore conditions.



