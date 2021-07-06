Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strategic Marine Delivers Centus Nine Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

July 6, 2021

Credit: Strategic Marine
Credit: Strategic Marine

Singapore's Strategic Marine has delivered a 42-meter Fast Crew Boat (FCB) for Centus Marine Sdn Bhd.   

The handover ceremony for the first of a pair of FCB's took place on June 24, 2021 at Strategic Marine’s Singapore shipyard.

The vessel, named Centus Nine, is the ninth vessel built by Strategic Marine to enter Centus Marine’s fleet. The second vessel is a sistership that will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to Strategic Marine, Centus Nine completed sea trials in June, when,  in the presence of an independent surveyor, a achieved a service speed in excess of 30 knots and a top speed in excess of 31 knots in sea state 2 conditions.

The new FCB is propelled by three Cummins KTA50 engines.

According to Strategic Marine, the crew accommodation area features 12 berths in seven cabins while the main deck lounge can accommodate up to 100 personnel in spacious business class recliner seats. The vessel also offers dedicated luggage racks, a large, incorporated deck storage and wide walkways to facilitate crew transfer in demanding offshore conditions.


Vessels Industry News Activity Offshore Asia

Related Offshore News

Credit: Triumph Subsea Services

Infrastrata Responds to Triumph Subsea Claims
Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Leading Off: Subsea Cable Failure

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine