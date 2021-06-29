Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

June 29, 2021

Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea, at TechnipFMC (Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC said on Tuesday it has been awarded a subsea contract by Petrobras for the Búzios 6-9 fields, located in the deepwater Santos basin offshore Brazil.

TechnipFMC, which called the award is "substantial", worth between $250 million and $500 million, will supply subsea trees with controls, electrical and hydraulic distribution units, topside systems, and installation and intervention support services with rental tooling for deployment in 2,000 meters water depth. Delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea, at TechnipFMC, said, “The Búzios 6-9 fields are major developments in Brazil, and we are very honored to support Petrobras in this subsea project, which further strengthens our long-term partnership. This contract demonstrates TechnipFMC’s unique ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ needs and leverages our expertise in the pre-salt field.

“Sustainability will be at the core of our project delivery. All of the subsea trees will be manufactured at our facilities in Brazil, which are powered entirely from renewable energy sources.

“This contract arrives only weeks after achieving our recent milestone of manufacturing and delivering 700 trees in-country – a further testament to our long-term commitment in Brazil, where local content makes up over 97 percent of our workforce.”

South America Contracts Subsea

