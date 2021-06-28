Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Builds Geo-Data Platform for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

June 28, 2021

Illustration only. Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock
Dutch offshore survey company Fugro has completed the first phase of a 2-year contract with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) to build and manage a centralized, cloud-hosted Geo-data repository for Atlantic Shores' lease development off the coast of New Jersey in the US.

According to Fugro, the web-based engagement platform was recently delivered and uses Fugro’s Gaia technology to provide Atlantic Shores and its stakeholders with a single source of updated Geo-data and documentation. 

"Fugro will maintain the Gaia solution until 2022 to help Atlantic Shores achieve streamlined decision‑making and an accelerated project schedule," Fugro said.

To develop the Geo-data repository, Fugro is integrating public datasets and historical project data with real‑time field data, including information from Fugro’s ongoing metocean, geophysical, geotechnical, and environmental programs, Fugro explained.

"The approach is facilitating real‑time tracking of the site characterization effort, along with an updated ‘digital twin’ ground model of the lease area. This information is accessible to project stakeholders 24/7 without the need for specialized software or GIS experience; it also includes a data deliverable portal for downloading post-processed datasets," Fugro said.

Deanne Hargrave, Geoscience Manager for Atlantic Shores, said: “Atlantic Shores is thrilled to leverage Fugro’s Gaia solution for visualizing and sharing our wealth of geophysical, geotechnical, and environmental data internally with our project team and externally with our stakeholders. Engineering decisions are facilitated, enhanced, and expedited from the instant information access that Gaia provides to our team. This comprehensive data solution is advancing the way we work collaboratively and encouraging complete utilization of the valuable datasets.”

Edward Saade, President of Fugro in the US, said: “We are pleased to expand our work with Atlantic Shores through this contract and look forward to demonstrating the value of truly integrated Geo-data products and services using Fugro’s Gaia technology for the offshore wind market. As a US industry leader, Atlantic Shores has the potential to make a significant impact to our country’s energy transition, work that aligns perfectly with our own purpose to help build a safe and liveable world.”

