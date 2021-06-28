Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
German Renewables Use Drops on Lower Wind Output

June 28, 2021

Credit:benoitgrasser/AdobeStock
Renewable energy accounted for a smaller slice of German usage in the first half of the year as wind output fell, industry groups said on Monday, falling to 42.6% of the total, down 8.1 percentage points.

Onshore and offshore wind met 21% of demand, down from 28%, utility industry association BDEW and the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW) said in a joint statement.

The figures were calculated under EU requirements that base market share on usage rather than production, a basis also adopted by the Berlin government for its climate target definitions, they said.

Germany's power consumption overall in the six months rose by 5.5% to 285.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Domestic electricity production increased 4.6% to 292.1 billion kWh, leaving Germany a net exporter, the data showed.

Renewable generation which along with wind includes solar, hydro, biomass, waste, and geothermal energy, contributed 121.7 billion kWh to the total, down 11.3% from a year earlier.

That included onshore wind at 48.1 billion kWh, down 20.6%, photovoltaic at 28.0 billion, up 1.5%, biomass at 22.2 billion, down 0.8%, and offshore wind at 11.7 billion, down 16.2%.

Conventional electricity production from nuclear, coal and gas delivered 170 billion kWh in the six months, up 19.7%.

Europe's biggest economy aims to cut carbon emissions by 2030 by 65% from 1990 levels under a target set last month that was raised from 55%. 

(Reporting by Vera Eckert)

Energy Renewables Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Deepwater: Drilling Down Deep

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

