Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group Names CEO

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has appointed David Rodger as CEO.

The organization said it sought to further develop support to members and increase links with stakeholders to assist net-zero strategies across northeast Scotland and beyond.



Rodger, who joins AREG on October 1 following nine years with Shell in communications and business advisory roles, has previously worked for AREG as communications manager.

He previously also worked for Vattenfall, where he'd joined in 2009, where he supported the development of the Clashindarroch onshore windfarm near Huntly, as well as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), of which AREG was a driving partner, before joining Shell in 2012.

Earlier in his career, he spent more than 20 years working as a civil servant across employment, offshore safety and latterly with the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC). He holds an MSc in Management from Robert Gordon University.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Rodger said: “I’m extremely proud to be returning to AREG as CEO. Despite leaving more than a decade ago, I’ve continued to be heavily involved through advisory groups and supported the organization at every opportunity.

"There has been enormous change in that time but we’re now entering another exciting phase for renewable energy in Scotland, and I can’t wait to be part of that with AREG as we grow the organization to champion both the production and use of low carbon energy - right across industries, communities, and homes.

"The northeast, in particular, has a strong base to work from with decades of energy experience and we want to make sure the local supply chain can take advantage of the exciting opportunities being created across the renewable energy sector from floating wind to hydrogen and wave power. I’m looking forward to engaging with members and fellow industry organizations to identify the challenges and opportunities for local organizations as efforts are ramped up to achieve net-zero emissions.”

Jean Morrison, chair of AREG, added: “The board and I are very pleased to welcome David back to AREG in this new role. He has been involved with AREG for more than 15 years in various positions and his knowledge, connections and passion for transformation will be fundamental in driving us forward.

“Through his developer experience, David will bring fresh ideas and initiatives for the organization as we continue to champion the supply chain and enable a just energy transition.”

AREG, which has around 190 members, describes itself as an organization that plays a key role in developing a sustainable renewable energy sector in the northeast of Scotland and across the UK, supporting its members and attracting investment.



