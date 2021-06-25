Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fred. Olsen Renewables, Vattenfall Team Up to Bid for Offshore Wind Sites in Scotland

June 25, 2021

Credit: jmclellon/AdobeStock
Fred. Olsen Renewables and Vattenfall said Friday they'd teamed up to jointly bid in the upcoming leasing round for offshore wind in Scotland.

Depending on the outcome of the bidding, the partners indicated they'd focus on maximizing value for the Scottish economy by developing a local supply chain that would bring long-term economic benefits to local communities.

Scotland’s upcoming offshore wind leasing round, “ScotWind”, will include up to 15 areas amounting to 10 GW in capacity. 

Bids for lease options will be due in July, with an award of option agreements expected in Q1 2022. 

Upon obtaining key consents and permissions from relevant authorities, an option can be exercised to obtain a lease for an offshore wind farm development.


