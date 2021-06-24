Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Havyard Delivers Another Offshore Wind Service Vessel to Esvagt

June 24, 2021

Esvagt Alba - Credit: Havyard
Esvagt Alba - Credit: Havyard

Norway-based Havyard Leirivik said Thursday it had handed over a new wind farm service vessel to the Danish shipowner Esvagt.

The vessel named ‘Alba’ is the second in a series of three vessels.

Havyard's Norwegian Electric Systems has delivered the bridge solution and automation and electric power systems on board. Norwegian Greentech has provided a system for the treatment of ballast water, while HAV Design has been responsible for the ship design.

The wind farm service vessel is the fifth such vessel built at Havyard Leirvik and the second in the HAV 831L SOV design series.

The third wind farm service vessel in the series is ready to be fitted out. The handover of this vessel will take place in autumn.

Service Operation Vessels (SOV) are seen as a cost-efficient solution when it comes to the maintenance of offshore wind farms located far from shore where frequent transportation of technicians from shore is not practical due to the distance.

 An SOV is deployed near a wind farm and serves as sort of a hotel/workshop where technicians then can spend weeks offshore, and "walk to work" via specialized gangways.

Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Offshore Activity

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today's challenges

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Safety Boost: 4Subsea to Monitor Var Energi's Drilling Ops at Balder

Havyard Delivers Another Offshore Wind Service Vessel to Esvagt

Eco Wave Power Installs Spotter Buoy in Portugal

Huge Interest in Norwegian Offshore Wind, Minister Says

