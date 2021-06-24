Lundin Energy Taps CGG for Barents Sea Seismic Imaging

CGG, a provider of seismic data for oil and gas explorers, has secured a contract with Lundin Energy in Norway for the seismic imaging of an innovative simultaneous node and streamer 3D survey currently being acquired over a 3700 km2 area of the Nordkapp basin in the Barents Sea.

The survey combines TopSeis, the source-over-spread seismic technology developed by CGG in collaboration with Lundin, with the deployment of sparse ocean-bottom nodes.

"This configuration is designed to obtain a high-definition image of the sedimentary basins and accurately image the numerous salt flanks to improve the understanding of trap mechanisms, deformation and faulting near salt-sediment interfaces," CGG said.

The data will be processed at CGG’s Massy subsurface imaging center in France where its velocity model building and depth imaging technologies, including CGG’s time-lag full-waveform inversion and full-waveform inversion imaging, will be deployed to derive what CCG says is an extremely accurate velocity model and ensure the best possible imaging results.

Peter Whiting, SVP, Geoscience, EAME, CGG, said: “This award builds on CGG’s successful technical partnership with Lundin which has spearheaded the development of several revolutionary new imaging concepts to address Lundin’s specific geological challenges.

"We look forward to delivering the high-definition images from this new survey that will provide an enhanced understanding of the complex geology of the Nordkapp Basin and enable Lundin to operate more efficiently and safely.”



