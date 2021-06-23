Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
U.S. Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Brings Online Praline Field

June 23, 2021

Illustration only - A Gulf of Mexico platform / Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock
Oil and gas firm LLOG on Wednesday announced the first production from its Praline offshore field, located in Mississippi Canyon Block 74 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Praline well was drilled in 2,600 feet of water to a total depth of 13,400 feet and discovered over 125 feet of net hydrocarbons. 

The well was completed in August 2020 and has been tied back to the Talos Energy-operated Pompano platform.

LLOG is the operator with a 27.25% working interest and its partners in the field are entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation, including ILX Holdings, Red Willow Offshore, Houston Energy, and CL&F Offshore.

Philip LeJeune, LLOG’s President and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are pleased to announce first oil from our Praline field, our first pipe-in-pipe tieback, and the continued successful development of our high quality prospect inventory. 

"Praline is the first of four tieback projects we expect to have online in the next year. I am particularly proud that through the challenging year of 2020, our Praline field partners and Talos, our host platform partner, were able to continue with the Praline development and safely deliver a project that is more than 20% under budget. 

 

