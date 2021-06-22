TGS Announces 3D Seismic Program in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Norway-based offshore seismic data provider TGS on Monday announced Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D, an OBC and NAZ imaging program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

"The program includes approximately 6,175 square kilometers of reprocessed 3D seismic data to provide a high-quality regional product, helping E&Ps further explore new and existing plays in this area," TGS said.

"Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D marks the next phase of high-quality imaging over the mature, hydrocarbon-producing areas of South Timbalier, Grand Isle, and Ewing Bank," TGS added.

TGS said its technology will help further illuminate the key subsurface structures and provide new insight into the prospectivity within the deeper sub-salt section.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, “The Gulf of Mexico remains a top priority for TGS. By utilizing the latest imaging techniques, this program provides our customers with the most comprehensive view of the subsurface so they can make the best decisions about their investments – underpinning our commitments to customer service and sustainable operations. Having the best possible understanding of the subsurface also allows TGS to optimize future acquisition investments.”



The project started in Q2 of 2021, with final data available expected to be available in Q3 2022.