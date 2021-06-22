Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tekmar Energy's Cable Protection Systems for Chinese Offshore Wind Farms

June 22, 2021

Tekmar Energy said Monday it had secured multiple Cable Protection System (CPS) supply contracts to protect over 1,200MW of new offshore wind generating capacity in China.

The contracts will see Tekmar Energy engineer, manufacture, and supply over 250 of its patented Cable Protection Systems for four new offshore wind farm projects in the region. 

The projects include Shandong South 4 (300MW) located on the Jiaodong Peninsula in Eastern China, Yangjiang Shapa – Phase V (300MW) located off Guangdong in the South China Sea, and Dafeng H8-2 (300MW) and Rudong-H2 (350MW) located off the coastal province of Jiangsu in Eastern China. 

Tekmar Energy will build the systems at its Newton Aycliffe production facility in the North East of England and export them to China in 2021.

 

Energy Renewables Subsea Cables Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Subsea Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Floating substation for offshore wind - File Photo: Hitachi ABB Power Grids

BW Ideol, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Working on Floating...
Credit;Arjen/AdobeStock

UK: OGA Toughens Stance, Eyes Zero Routine Flaring and...


Trending Offshore News

© cherylvb / Adobe Stock

Exxon to Cut US Workforce by Up to 10% Annually
Industry News
For illustration only - BP's Andrew platform in the UK North Sea. (Credit: BP)

Higher Oil Prices to Make Asset Sales Easier, BP Says
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Tech Files: Mooring Systems, Anchor Handling & Station Keeping

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Subsea Europe Services Names Operations Manager Offshore

Subsea Europe Services Names Operations Manager Offshore

Greener Oil or Green Industry? Gridlock Puts Norway in a Bind

Greener Oil or Green Industry? Gridlock Puts Norway in a Bind

Taiwan: Refiner CPC Cleaning Up Offshore Oil Spill

Taiwan: Refiner CPC Cleaning Up Offshore Oil Spill

Baker Hughes CEO Calls for Regulatory Incentives on Emissions

Baker Hughes CEO Calls for Regulatory Incentives on Emissions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine