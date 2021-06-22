Tekmar Energy's Cable Protection Systems for Chinese Offshore Wind Farms

Tekmar Energy said Monday it had secured multiple Cable Protection System (CPS) supply contracts to protect over 1,200MW of new offshore wind generating capacity in China.

The contracts will see Tekmar Energy engineer, manufacture, and supply over 250 of its patented Cable Protection Systems for four new offshore wind farm projects in the region.

The projects include Shandong South 4 (300MW) located on the Jiaodong Peninsula in Eastern China, Yangjiang Shapa – Phase V (300MW) located off Guangdong in the South China Sea, and Dafeng H8-2 (300MW) and Rudong-H2 (350MW) located off the coastal province of Jiangsu in Eastern China.

Tekmar Energy will build the systems at its Newton Aycliffe production facility in the North East of England and export them to China in 2021.



