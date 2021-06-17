Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Teams Up with BKK, Lyse to Bid in Norway's 1st Offshore Wind Tender

June 17, 2021

Credit: ntb
Credit: ntb

Oil major Shell teamed up with Norwegian utilities BKK and Lyse to bid in the Nordic country’s first offshore wind tender expected next year, the companies said on Thursday.

Shell has been active in oil and gas extraction on the Norwegian continental shelf for several decades, and like many of its peers sees offshore wind as a cross-over technology in a bid to become carbon neutral in its operations.

“We see Norway as interesting both in the perspective of supplying enough renewable energy to Europa and to develop floating offshore wind solutions that can become commercially viable,” said Hessel de Jong, head of Shell’s European offshore wind business.

The partners said they were planning to bid to build both floating and bottom-fixed wind power turbines on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Norway has designated two North Sea areas - Utsira Nord and Soerlige Nordsjoe II - to build a total of 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind power capacity.

BKK, based in Bergen, and Lyse, headquartered in Norway’s oil capital Stavanger, are among Norway’s biggest hydropower producers and operators of local power grids.

Norway’s offshore wind plans have attracted a lot of interest from domestic and foreign energy firms, including Equinor, Danish Ørsted and BP.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Energy Renewables Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: ntb

Shell Teams Up with BKK, Lyse to Bid in Norway's 1st...
Stena IceMAX - Credit: Iulian Hirlea/MarineTraffic.com

Far to Spud High-Impact Well Offshore The Gambia in 4Q...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: A drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit:flyingrussian/AdobeStock

U.S. Judge Orders Resumption in Federal Drilling Auctions
Gulf of Mexico
Stena IceMAX - Credit: Iulian Hirlea/MarineTraffic.com

Far to Spud High-Impact Well Offshore The Gambia in 4Q...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Tech Files: Mooring Systems, Anchor Handling & Station Keeping

Deepwater: Drilling Down Deep

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Shell Teams Up with BKK, Lyse to Bid in Norway's 1st Offshore Wind Tender

Shell Teams Up with BKK, Lyse to Bid in Norway's 1st Offshore Wind Tender

ABB Wins UTC Award for Subsea Electrification Technology

ABB Wins UTC Award for Subsea Electrification Technology

Wintershall Dea IPO to Be Delayed

Wintershall Dea IPO to Be Delayed

Future-proofing: Cadeler to Replace Main Crane on Wind Osprey Jack-up

Future-proofing: Cadeler to Replace Main Crane on Wind Osprey Jack-up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine