Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Transocean Nets $116M Drilling Deals for Semi-sub Rig Duo

June 16, 2021

Transocean Barents/ Credit:AR/MarineTraffic.com
Transocean Barents/ Credit:AR/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling firm Transocean said Wednesday it had secured drilling rig contracts worth $116 million in total for two rigs in Norway.

First, the Transocean Barents semi-submersible drilling rig was awarded a two-well contract in Norway, with a start expected in February 2022.

The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $60 million in firm contract backlog, Transocean said.

Also, Transocean Norge was given a four-well contract in Norway, with five one-well options, with drilling set to begin in March 2022.

Transocean said the contract award was about 200 days in duration, adding an estimated $56 million in firm contract backlog. The drilling firm did not say who the clients were.

According to Transocean's latest fleet status report, released in April, the Transocean Barents was on a contract with MOL in Norway, with a start-up in May, and ending in December 2021, at a dayrate of $270,000

Per the same fleet report, the Transocean Norge had a $297,000 a day contract with Equinor, expiring in June 2021.

Rigs Drilling Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher (file photo: Santos)

Decarbonization an Opportunity, Not a Threat for...
Edvard Grieg platform / Credit: Lundin Energy

UTC: The Race to the Lowest Emission Barrel


Trending Offshore News

An FPSO Offshore Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders $2.3B FPSO from Saipem, DSME JV
Vessels
Illustration - Offshore rigs in Norway - Credit: anetlanda/AdobeStock

Climate Activists Take a Swing at Norwegian Arctic...
Drilling

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

By the Numbers: Offshore Africa

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

UTC: The Race to the Lowest Emission Barrel

UTC: The Race to the Lowest Emission Barrel

UTC: Norwegian Activity – and Focus on Emissions – Increasing

UTC: Norwegian Activity – and Focus on Emissions – Increasing

North Oil Company Books JDC Jack-Up Rig for Al-Shaheen Operations

North Oil Company Books JDC Jack-Up Rig for Al-Shaheen Operations

China’s Guandong Province to Offer Subsidies to Offshore Wind Projects

China’s Guandong Province to Offer Subsidies to Offshore Wind Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine