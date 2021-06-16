SPE Offshore Europe 2021 Face-to-face Event Put Off for February 2022

The organizers of SPE Offshore Europe 2021, a UK event focused on offshore oil and gas as well as energy transition, have announced that the show’s face-to-face event is moving to 1-4 February 2022 at P&J Live, Aberdeen and the conference will run virtually from 7-10 September 2021.

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director – Energy & Marine at RX (Reed Exhibitions), co-organizer with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) said: “With September rapidly approaching, many health and safety uncertainties still exist around holding major indoor events of the scale of SPE Offshore Europe.

"The Offshore Europe (OE) Partnership has consulted widely across the industry including operating and service companies, SMEs and industry organizations on options for the 2021 event. The overwhelming support is to proceed with the conference program in a virtual format in September 2021, which will facilitate timely discussion pre-COP26, and to hold the face-to-face event in February 2022.”

Phil Chandler, Director, Europe & Caspian Events at SPE said: “The September conference will be strongly focused on the energy transition and supporting the industry’s role in delivering net zero. With further high-level energy transition content at the face-to-face event in February 2022, SPE Offshore Europe will straddle COP26, providing a unique learning opportunity as strategies, experiences, and technologies are shared.”

"The virtual conference in September will include an opening ceremony, plenary panel, and keynote and technical sessions. Full program details will be announced in the next few weeks," the organizers said.

As for the Live Event, now scheduled for February 2022, it will include an in-person socially distanced exhibition, new energy transition keynote conference content, show floor features including Energy Transition Zone and Theatre, Decommissioning Theatre, a TIDE (talent investment & diversity) program, and networking events. According to the organizers, existing exhibition space bookings for the September 2021 event will roll over to February 2022.

Leader of Aberdeen City Council, Cllr Jenny Laing, said: “For almost 50 years Aberdeen has proudly hosted Offshore Europe, a fitting home for one of the energy sector's flagship events as a European energy capital. The event provides us with a platform to not only showcase our world-leading industry capabilities and projects, but places our city and wider region on the global stage.

“Whilst it is disappointing that the face-to-face element of Offshore Europe 2021 has to be postponed as a result of COVID-19, we support the decision made by the organizers. We will work to make the virtual event a success whilst turning our focus to delivering an exceptional and safe event in February 2022 when Aberdeen will once again be proud to bring the delegates together.”

Chris Walker, Head of Communications and External Affairs, Oil and Gas Authority said: “Offshore Europe was always going to be different this year and the decision to split the event in two was made with safety and public health considerations at heart. With a firm focus on energy transition and industry’s role in supporting net zero, the virtual event in September promises to bring together a stellar line-up of leading industry speakers and a world-class technical program. While nothing in life is guaranteed, the prospect of a safe, well-managed ‘physical’ exhibition next year is something very exciting to look forward to.”



