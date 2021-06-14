Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

C-Innovation Wraps Guyana Survey Remotely from U.S. HQ

June 14, 2021

Credit: C-Innovation
Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation, LLC (C-I), an Edison Chouest Offshore affiliate, said on Monday that it has completed its first remote survey scope in Guyana.

Remote survey operations are based in C-I’s headquarters in Mandeville, Louisiana, U.S., and conducted by C-Survey (C-S), an internal division of C-I.

"This type of survey services enables C-S to be fully operational 24/7 without personnel being onboard the vessel, eliminating associated travel time and expenses, offshore health and safety exposure, and the need for COVID-19 related quarantines," C-I said.

Tim Bingham, survey manager, C-I, said, “We are very excited to begin offering remote survey services to our clients and look forward to the continued growth of remote survey capabilities throughout the industry.”

Richard J Bourque, COO, C-I, added, “Bringing this capability to market is the result of a lot of time and hard work put in by our dedicated onshore and offshore personnel. We are proud to have another ‘first’ for C-I!”

The company did not say who the client was and what exactly it conducted the remote survey on.


Offshore Energy Offshore Energy Industry News Caribbean Activity North America Remote Survey

Related Offshore News

An offshore rig in Norway - Credit.Kisa_Markiza/AdobeStock

Norway Offshore Drilling Workers Threaten to Strike
Sheringham Shoal wind farm / Photo: Phil Wells via Equinor

Equinor to Increase Spending on Renewables. Oil Output...


Trending Offshore News

An FPSO Offshore Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders $2.3B FPSO from Saipem, DSME JV
Energy
Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Manager Charged in Malaysia over False...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Poland Awards CfD for 1,2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

Poland Awards CfD for 1,2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

Horisont Energi Taps Saipem, Technip Energies for Barents Blue Ammonia Project

Horisont Energi Taps Saipem, Technip Energies for Barents Blue Ammonia Project

Bilfinger Salamis, Sabik Offshore Team Up to Offer Offshore Wind Marking Service

Bilfinger Salamis, Sabik Offshore Team Up to Offer Offshore Wind Marking Service

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine