PHOTO: FTAI Ocean's New Well Intervention Tower Stands Tall at Wilton's Teesside Site

North East England-based offshore technology supplier Osbit Ltd has said it has reached a key milestone in the assembly of an innovative new well intervention tower system for FTAI Ocean.

Following the installation of the top section of the tower onto the lower section in a complex lift operation, the FTAI Ocean Smart Tower System, which will facilitate integrated riserless and riser-based well intervention operations on FTAI Ocean's flagship DP3 vessel M/V Pride, is now standing at its full height of 40 meters.

The lifting operation involved lifting the top section of the tower by crane and holding it in place on the lower section, while the sections were welded together. The uniting of these two sections will allow for the final fit-out of hydraulic, control, and electrical parts to take place. The operation took place at Wilton Engineering Services in Teesside, UK, where the tower has been fabricated.

The completed system will weigh 1,300 tonnes, and operate in water depths up to 1,500 meters, to support well stimulation and integrity as well as end-of-life activities.

According to Osbit, the tower’s vertical Open Water Intervention Riser System (OWIRS) racking system improves deck safety by reducing the need for access around the well center to handle OWIRS joints, while its small footprint optimizes deck space, for more effective equipment storage.

The FTAI Ocean Smart Tower System integrates the existing vessel crane into the full deployment system, providing up to a 250-tonne active heave compensated capacity.

Additionally, the system offers an active and passive heave compensated platform for building, operation, and recovery of OWIRS, and riser based or riserless intervention systems in 1500m and 3000m respectively. The heave compensated platform is able to support coil tubing, slackline and e-line operations and provides safe and efficient personnel access via an integrated walk-to-work system.

The FTAI Ocean Smart Tower System is fitted with both guide wire and pod wire systems which, together with the deck skidding system, minimizes the need for crane lifts, increases operating windows and enables equipment to be directly loaded into the well center, Osbit said ..

The FTAI Ocean Smart Tower System also includes Osbit's Integrated Logistics Support (Osbit ILS) software, which provides detailed asset performance analysis and data insight. Credit: OSBIT