Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall: All 72 Turbines Installed at Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

June 7, 2021

Credit: Vattenfall
Credit: Vattenfall

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has installed all 72 turbines at its Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in Denmark.

According to Vattenfall, Kriegers Flak will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm. The 72 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines are now all installed 15-40 kilometers off the east coast of Denmark.

"Next steps will be to finalize testing and certification of the farm so that it can be inaugurated after summer," Vattenfall said.

When the offshore wind farm is operating at its full capacity, it will have an annual production capacity of 604 MW, covering the annual electricity consumption of approximately 600,000 Danish households. 

"Kriegers Flak will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm to date and will increase Danish wind production by approximately 16 percent," Vattenfall said. 

The first turbine was installed in February 2021 and the final one on June 5, 2021.

Ahead of offshore installation, the turbines were preassembled and shipped out of the Port of Roenne situated on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. The wind farm will be serviced out of Vattenfall’s new service facility at the Port of Klintholm approximately 100 kilometers south of the Danish capital Copenhagen.

The wind farm covers an area of 132 km2, and about 170 kilometers of underwater cables have been laid.

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

© Tayfun Pehlivan / MarineTraffic.com

Turkey Finds More Natural Gas in the Black Sea
Aoka Mizu FPSO - Credit: Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Seeks Shorter FPSO Charter to Avoid...


Trending Offshore News

Apsara field (File Photo - KrisEnergy)

KrisEnergy Files for Liquidation as Apsara Field Fails to...
Energy
Credit: Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Transformers for Floating...
Equipment

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Harvey Gulf Hires Olmos as EVP Subsea Installations

Harvey Gulf Hires Olmos as EVP Subsea Installations

Argeo Buys Two SeaRaptor AUVs

Argeo Buys Two SeaRaptor AUVs

Oil Jumps to Two-Year High. Strong Levels Here to Stay, Analyst Says

Oil Jumps to Two-Year High. Strong Levels Here to Stay, Analyst Says

Saipem Opens Offshore Construction Facility in Guyana

Saipem Opens Offshore Construction Facility in Guyana

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine