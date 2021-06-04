Shell, Aegir Insights in Offshore Wind Collab

Denmark-based Aegir Insights, an offshore wind investment analytics company, has announced a partnership with Shell, where Aegir Insights will provide data-driven analytics and intelligence to help Shell's offshore wind business development.

Scott Urquhart, CEO of Aegir Insights said:"Leading offshore wind players recognize that having access to agile and advanced analytics solutions will provide them with a competitive edge in the fast-paced field of energy infrastructure investments,”

"We are very happy to have such an ambitious, industry-leading partner at the outset of our business, and we look forward to sharing our forward-thinking, differentiated approaches to this rapidly evolving industry with Shell."

Through the partnership, Shell will gain access to Aegir Analytics solution as well as market intelligence data sets, which will enable it to make better informed decisions on offshore wind opportunities. Shell will also provide feedback on Aegir Insights’ product development roadmap.

Aegir Insights, whose team has a background from offshore wind industry players, including Orsted and Vattenfall, said that its Aegir Analytics platform was created to be a central solution for offshore wind investor workflows, allowing advanced project and portfolio assessments and rapid evaluation of new opportunities.