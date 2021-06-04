Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Completes KG-D6 Satellite Cluster Work of India

June 4, 2021

File Photo: McDermott
McDermott International has this week said it has completed work on Reliance Industries Limited KG-D6 Satellite Cluster Project, off the east coast of India, dubbing the project a historic one, involving "many firsts."

"McDermott's work on the KG-D6 R and Satellite Cluster Projects included many firsts, including the deepest pipelay in India at 6,069 feet (1,850 meters) and the first piggy-back pipelay by our Derrick Lay Vessel 2000," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. 

"Completing these scopes despite some of the obstacles we faced, including cyclones and COVID-19, is testament to our project execution expertise in complex subsea environments and demonstrates our dedication to delivering our customer's projects safely."

The Satellite Cluster Project scope included subsea pipelines and the installation of jumpers, umbilicals, in-line structures, pipelines, subsea manifolds and associated structures and pre-commissioning of pipelines and umbilical. 

McDermott's Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 and North Ocean 102 were used on the scope. At its peak, there were approximately 500 personnel working offshore supporting installation and pre-commissioning activities, McDermott said .

Subsea Pipelines Asia

