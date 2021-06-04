ION, Shearwater Start UK North Sea 3D Survey

Offshore seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices has kicked off the second phase of ION Geophysical’s 11,000 sqkm UK Mid North Sea High 3D seismic survey program using the Oceanic Vega vessel.

"The Mid North Sea High’s proximity to shore and existing energy infrastructure supports lower development costs, making it an attractive development region for companies both within the oil and gas and the low carbon energy sectors. The acquisition of this large data set, prioritizing acquisition before wind farm installation, and covering areas with potential for carbon storage, represents a unique opportunity for Shearwater and ION to support future energy transition activities," Shearwater said Friday.

“The second phase of the Mid North Sea High program builds on the success of last year’s survey where advanced acquisition and processing by Shearwater and ION produced outstanding subsurface images revealing fresh insights into this promising, underexplored UK province,” , said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

The five-month second phase builds on the initial survey last year. Upon completion in mid-October, the survey area included in the program will have increased six-fold, the company said.

Joe Gagliardi, Senior Vice President of ION’s Ventures group said:"We are enthusiastic about starting the second phase of Mid North Sea High, which has been in the works for some time and will start contributing to our earnings this summer.

"The UK remains an attractive area for investment with one of the highest global returns per barrel. Until recently, the Zechstein play had been largely overlooked because seismic technology wasn’t able to properly resolve this complex, variable play. This program demonstrates how new high-quality data can illuminate and unlock the potential of promising new plays.” Credit: ION GEO